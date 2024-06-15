Turkiye conducts nearly 1,000 attacks in KRI in H1 2024

2024-06-15 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The American organization (CPT) reported on Saturday that Turkish forces have launched nearly 1,000 attacks and bombardments within the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) during the first half of 2024.

Kamran Osman, the human rights officer for the organization, stated, "During the first six months of 2024, the Turkish military conducted 833 attacks and bombings in KRI, including 365 in Duhok, 356 in Erbil, 102 in al-Sulaymaniyah, and 10 in Nineveh."

He added that "over the past two days, the Turkish military carried out 27 attacks on several sites in Kurdistan, leading to the death of eight civilians."

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.