CBI auctions +$1 billion during last week

2024-06-15 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales exceeding $1 billion in US dollar auctioned over the past week, a significant increase from the previous week's figures.

According to an official statement by the Bank, CBI sold $1,378,885,407 during the last week. This averaged $275,777,081 per day, up from the previous week's total of $1,115,909,967.

The highest sales were recorded on Wednesday, with $280,112,188 sold, while the lowest sales occurred on Sunday, amounting to $269,320,104.

Foreign remittance sales during the past week amounted to $1,264,025,407, showing a 91% increase compared to cash sales, which totaled $114,860,000.

The sales were made in cash and foreign transfers to fund international trade. The selling price for letters of credit and international settlements for electronic cards and oreign transfers was 1,310 IQD per dollar. The cash selling price stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar.