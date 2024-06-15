Kurdistan’s President extends Eid al-Adha greetings

2024-06-15 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani extended his greetings to the people of Kurdistan and Iraq on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Barzani said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kurdistan and to all Muslims in Iraq and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this joyous holiday be filled with peace, solace, and prosperity for all. I pray for abundant good health and happiness for everyone."

He added, "As we celebrate, let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm the timeless values of freedom, forgiveness, and reconciliation in our daily lives. Let us strive to usher in a new era marked by mutual respect, love, kindness, and cooperation. May God protect our nation and its citizens. Sending warm wishes for a Happy Eid to all."