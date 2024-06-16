Explosion in Tuz Khurmatu of Kirkuk injures six civilians

Iraq News Now

2024-06-16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An explosion occurred in the center of Tuz Khurmatu in Kirkuk governorate on Saturday, injuring six civilians.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "a homemade explosive device placed in a garbage dump in central Tuz Khurmatu detonated, resulting in the injuries of six civilians."

The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment, the source added, noting that security forces have cordoned off the area.

