Al-Sudani receives the families of martyrs of the security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and victims of terrorism

Al-Sudani receives the families of martyrs of the security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and victims of terrorism

2024-06-16 19:20:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani receives the families of martyrs of the security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and victims of terrorism