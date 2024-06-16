Fifth this year, Iraqi Kurd dies during Hajj in Mecca

2024-06-16 20:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Kurdish pilgrim died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, raising the total number of dead Kurdish pilgrims during this year's Hajj to five.

The deceased, identified as Ahmed Muhyidddin, is a resident of Gorbin, a village near Erbil, according to a source.

Muhyiddin passed away on Sunday afternoon after completing the Arafat ritual. He had secured a one-year visa for the sole purpose of performing the Hajj this year.