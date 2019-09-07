Shocking death toll in Bahamas :Hurricane Dorian

2019/09/07 | 13:10
INA – SOURCES
Shocking death toll in Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian will be according to the country's government that has warned as aid efforts are being taken.
The official death toll stood at 30, but is expected to rise further.
Officials have been sending morticians and 200 body bags to the Abaco Islands, the worst-hit part of the archipelago.
Dorian - which devastated the northern Bahamas from Sunday to Tuesday - has now made landfall in the US state of North Carolina, but is weakening.
Officials say hundreds, possibly thousands, are still missing in the Abacos and Grand Bahama.
