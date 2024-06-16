2024-06-16 22:00:06 - Source: CHANNEL8

Leaders from dozens of countries gathered at a historic international summit for peace in Ukraine on Sunday, reaching a consensus that Kyiv should engage in dialogue with Russia to end the ongoing conflict. Held at a picturesque Swiss mountainside resort, the summit saw representatives from over 90 nations convening to address the largest European conflict since World War II. In a final communique, the participants expressed their belief that achieving peace necessitates the collaboration and conversation of all concerned parties. The majority of countries present at the summit at the Burgenstock complex near Lake Lucerne voiced their strong support for