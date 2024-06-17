Turkish strikes hit PKK positions in Duhok

2024-06-17 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft struck positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Dohuk Governorate of Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, a security source said.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, said the airstrikes targeted a peak in the Kareh Mountains overlooking al-Amadiyah. No immediate information on casualties was available.

Turkish forces have frequently conducted airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region against the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. However, these strikes have resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

On Saturday, the U.S.-based NGO Civilian Protection Team (CPT) reported that Turkish forces had launched nearly 1,000 attacks in the Kurdistan Region in the first half of 2024.