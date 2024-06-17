Overcoming adversity: blind Iraqi student graduates with honors

2024-06-17 21:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nour Hamadi, a student from Nineveh in Iraq, has defied the odds to graduate with honors from the College of Media despite losing her eyesight at the age of 14.

Hamadi's story is one of resilience and determination. When the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) took control of Mosul in 2014, she developed glaucoma, a condition that requires urgent medical attention. However, ISIS restrictions on movement prevented her from seeking treatment outside the city, leading to the gradual loss of her eyesight.

Despite this setback, Nour refused to give up on her dreams. She continued her education and pursued her passion for journalism, even finding work as a radio host at the age of 16.

"I started working in media before studying it," Hamadi told Shafaq News Agency. "My first experience was working in a radio station when I was only 16 years old. I was assigned to prepare and present a live talk show for an hour. It was a big challenge considering my young age and first experience, but the work was accomplished without any major difficulties."

"[In university,] my situation was an obstacle at the beginning. Reading messages or communicating with directors wasn't easy," she said. "But I found solutions, using hand gestures to signal sound issues, for instance."

Initially, using a special "talking phone" to access messages, "but found it cumbersome and disruptive to my thinking process, so I switched to more effective methods."

Nour's talent for writing led her to pursue journalism studies in college. To study, she relied on a talking phone to convert textbooks into digital formats for reading with a screen reader.

"My phone is essentially my eyes now. I use different programs to identify currency and colors, read messages, and browse the web," she explained.

"My academic journey was not without its struggles," Nour acknowledged. "Yet, I managed to excel in all my subjects, graduating with honors."

Less than a week after her graduation, the unique girl was appointed as an assistant professor at her university. She also secured a position at the university radio station and earned a scholarship to pursue her master's degree.

"The reward far outweighed the difficulty," Nour said.