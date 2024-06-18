Iraqi Airways sees 89% Increase in Revenue

2024-06-18 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Director General of Iraqi Airways has said the airline generated over $91 million in sales and profits during the first five months of 2024, an increase of 89 percent on the same period last year. Manaf Abdul Munem attributed the growth to the effective implementation of the company's operational plan, which […]

