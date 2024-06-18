Iraq leads Arab countries in oil pipeline development: Report

2024-06-18 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has emerged as the top Arab country in oil pipeline development, according to data from the Global Energy Monitor platform as of May 2024.

The Arabian Gulf region remains one of the most significant areas globally for oil pipeline construction, playing a leading role in the world market with its vast crude reserves.

Iraq leads the list of Arab countries with the most extensive oil pipeline development projects, with proposed and under-construction pipelines totaling 3,830 kilometers. This includes 75 kilometers under construction and 3,756 kilometers proposed.

One notable project is the $416.9 million offshore export pipeline, slated for execution between 2024 and 2025 by Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

This development is part of Iraq's plans to increase its oil production to eight million barrels per day by 2027, further solidifying its position as the leading Arab country in oil pipeline development.

Iraq currently has about 15 oil pipelines stretching 2,090 miles and ten pipelines totaling 1,530 miles for transporting oil derivatives, according to data from the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).