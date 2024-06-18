Iraq ranks second among Arab countries in hydropower capacity

2024-06-18 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ranked second among Arab countries in terms of operational hydropower capacity, according to recent data from Global Energy Monitor.

The combined operational hydropower capacity in seven Arab countries—Egypt, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Morocco, Lebanon, and Algeria—exceeds 10.2 gigawatts (GW).

Egypt leads the list with an operational hydropower capacity of 2.778 GW. Iraq follows in second place with a capacity of 2.436 GW. Sudan ranks third with a hydropower capacity of 1.85 GW.

Syria takes the fourth spot with an operational capacity of 1.585 GW, while Morocco ranks fifth with 1.395 GW.

Lebanon and Algeria are also featured on the list, with Lebanon having an operational hydropower capacity of 0.108 GW and Algeria rounding out the list with a capacity of 0.100 GW.