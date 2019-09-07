PMO liberate a kidnapped child in Nineveh

2019/09/07 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Nineveh Popular Mobilization operations announced the release of a child kidnapped in the sleeper cells of Daesh terrorist gangs, while confirming his extradition after confirming his identity to his family. The Popular Mobilization in Nineveh was able to find a child from Daesh who was kidnapped during the terrorist organization's control of the province, the Operations Command said in a statement.
