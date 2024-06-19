Pentagon Spokesman highlights Peshmerga's role in reducing ISIS threat

2024-06-19 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The presence of Peshmerga forces within the Iraqi Armed Forces has significantly contributed to curbing the capabilities of ISIS to carry out terrorist attacks seen a decade ago, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press briefing.

Gen. Ryder emphasized the continued collaboration with the Iraqi government and regional partners, including the Peshmerga, to assess and neutralize the threat posed by ISIS and prevent its resurgence.

"The Iraqi Security Forces, to include Peshmerga, have had significant impact on ISIS's ability to conduct the kind of terror operations that we saw, you know, a decade ago. And so that's a real testament to the capabilities and the effectiveness of these forces working together in the region." He said.

"We're going to continue to work closely with the Iraqi government and other partners in the region, to include the Peshmerga, when it comes to what is the ISIS threat, what do we need to do to ensure that it can't resurge in the way that we had seen it do earlier, and make sure that, at the same time, that our partners have the capabilities that they need to be able to ensure that ISIS doesn't come back, the enduring defeat of ISIS." He added.

The United States and Peshmerga forces have maintained a crucial partnership in regional security and counter-terrorism efforts in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Washington has offered extensive training to enhance Peshmerga's conventional and counter-terrorism skills, alongside supplying military equipment. The collaboration intensified during the battle against ISIS, with Peshmerga leading key ground offensives, backed by US airstrikes and intelligence sharing, to reclaim territories like Mosul.