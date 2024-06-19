Turkish airstrikes ignite fires in northern Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-06-19 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish airstrikes caused widespread fires in Al-Amadiya district north of Duhok, according to a government source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the fires were ignited due to airstrikes by Turkish warplanes targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Sur Sekiri area of the Matin Mountain range."

"The fires have destroyed hundreds of dunams of agricultural land and forests and are still burning," noting that "civil defense teams have been unable to reach the area due to the security situation."

Turkish forces have frequently conducted airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region against the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. However, these strikes have resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

The US-based NGO Civilian Protection Team (CPT) reported that Turkish forces had launched nearly 1,000 attacks in the Kurdistan Region in the first half of 2024.