Iraq tops list of importers of Turkish grains, pulses, and oils

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first among countries receiving Turkish exports of grains, pulses, oilseeds, and related products during the first five months of this year.

Celal Kadoo?lu, Chairman of Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, and Products Exporters' Association, stated that their exports in the first five months of 2024 increased by 9.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching $1.4 billion.

In a statement, Kadoo?lu noted that 51.5% of their exports are to the Middle East and 24.19% to African countries, emphasizing that exports to Iraq, the largest importer of products from the region, surged by 16.2% in the first five months of the year compared to the previous year.