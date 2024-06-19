US designation of Ansar Allah al-Awfiya: Strong message to Iran

2024-06-19 14:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The American Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has highlighted the significance of Washington's designations against Iraqi factions, especially those linked to the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

The FDD stated that these designations demonstrate the United States' dedication to targeting these groups for "spreading chaos in the region." Despite a declared reduction in hostilities against US forces, these factions remain a threat to both the United States and Israel.

The US State Department has designated the Iran-backed Iraqi armed faction, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group. Along with the group, HAAA's secretary-general, Haydar Muzhir Ma'lak al-Sa'idi, was also designated. Both are part of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq (IRI), a coalition of multiple Iran-backed militias.

"The IRI has claimed responsibility for dozens of recent attacks against US military personnel in Iraq and Syria," the State Department said in a statement. Among these attacks was a drone assault on Tower 22 in Jordan in January, which resulted in the deaths of three US service members.

Expert Analysis

"Recurring threats and attacks by Iraqi militias, armed with weapons provided by their primary patron, Iran, have targeted US personnel and American allies in the region. These militia groups and other Iranian-backed entities serve as a tool for the regime to expand its influence and sow chaos in the region. Tehran seeks to project its power and undermine regional stability through this network of proxy forces." said Joe Truzman, Senior Research Analyst at FDD's Long War Journal. "These militia groups and other Iranian-backed entities serve as a tool for the regime to expand its influence and sow chaos in the region. Tehran seeks to project its power and undermine regional stability through this network of proxy forces."

Ahmad Sharawi, FDD Research Analyst, added, "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has epitomized Iran's entrenched proxy network over the past eight months of the war. The group has explicitly partnered with other regional Resistance Axis groups, namely the Bahraini Saraya Al Ashtar and the Houthis in Yemen, to attack Israel. Given the current situation, Israel faces the Iranian threat on all fronts, and these groups are getting more emboldened. Therefore, it is essential to deter them for both short-term and long-term stability in the region."

Attacks on US Forces

According to the FDD, between October 17, 2023, and February 4, 2024, Iranian proxies attacked US forces 165 times across Iraq, Syria, and Jordan. The United States initially responded with approximately nine limited airstrikes before the fatal Tower 22 attack in Jordan. Following that incident, the US conducted airstrikes on 85 targets in Iraq and Syria on February 2. Less than a week later, a US drone strike in Baghdad killed a commander of the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH), who was responsible for attacks on US forces. Subsequently, there were no attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria, or Jordan for at least 75 days.

On April 22, US forces at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq shot down two drones, according to US officials. This was the second attack within 24 hours against US troops, following rocket attacks by Iran-aligned militants on US forces in Rumalyn, Syria. The Pentagon confirmed "two unsuccessful attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria," marking the first such incidents since February 4. A group reportedly affiliated with KH claimed that attacks on US forces had resumed, but KH's official Telegram page quickly denied this, labeling the allegation as "fabricated news."

Iran-backed Iraqi armed forces target Israel

According to the FDD, on June 14, an Iraqi force claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli military base in the Golan Heights. The next day, the Israeli army reported intercepting a "suspicious aerial target" approaching Israel from Iraq. The projectile was intercepted before it entered Israel. "Sirens sounded in the area of Na'ura in northern Israel following the possibility of fallen debris from the interceptor," the Israeli army stated. On June 16, Iran's state-run Press TV reported that the IRI had targeted Haifa "with an advanced cruise missile" in a separate attack the previous day.