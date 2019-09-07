PM receives ambassadors from Britain, France and Germany

2019/09/07 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received on Saturday ambassadors from Britain, France and Germany accredited to Baghdad.
They discussed strengthening relations between Iraq and the European Union in the economic fields, expanding investments, increasing the contribution of European companies in the fields of investment, reconstruction and job creation, in addition to continuing to support the capabilities of Iraqi forces and cooperation against terrorism, in addition to consultations in the latest situation in the region, and discussed cooperation and coordination on various Issues of common concern, first and foremost the nuclear file crisis and the identical position between the two sides towards reducing escalation and reaching peaceful solutions to avoid the region and the world more risks.
