Iraqis Buying Less Turkish Property

2024-06-20 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has reported that Iraqis ranked fifth among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate in May. Iraqis bought 98 houses in Turkiye in May, putting them behind Russians (437), Iranians (207), Ukrainians (171) and Germans (104). According to Shafaq News Agency, Iraqis had topped the list from […]

