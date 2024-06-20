2024-06-20 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Selin Uysal and Devorah Margolin, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. A New Era in Iraq's Relations with the West? Amid growing pressure to dissolve the coalition and withdraw troops, the United States […]

The post A New Era in Iraq's Relations with the West? first appeared on Iraq Business News.