New Tool Helps Iraqi Doctors Document Sexual Violence

2024-06-21 13:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Maram Haddad, for Physicians for Human Rights (PHR). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. In Iraq, a New Tool Helps Forensic Doctors Document Sexual Violence and Torture Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and the medical-legal sector in Iraq have partnered to […]

