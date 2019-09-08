Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraq sentences convicted terrorist to death, another to life in prison

Iraq sentences convicted terrorist to death, another to life in prison

2019/09/08 | 19:55



The Higher Judicial Council said in a statement that “the Diyala Criminal Court heard the case of a convicted individual who confessed to belonging to an armed terrorist group and possession of weapons and explosive materials,” adding that after being convicted, he was “sentenced to death.”



In another case, the same court “sentenced to life in prison another convicted person for the crime of placing an adhesive explosive device on a civilian car.” The statement explained that the bomb had not been detonated.



Since 2017, the Iraqi judiciary had issued death sentences and life imprisonment to hundreds of alleged Islamic State members—among them, foreign nationals.



The country has been highly criticized for its implementation of capital punishment in recent years. The death penalty in Iraq was suspended on June 10, 2003, but reinstated the following year.



International groups and human rights organizations, including the United Nations and Human Rights Watch, say efforts by Iraqi authorities to accelerate the implementation of death sentences could lead to the execution of innocent people, pointing to major flaws endemic to the nation’s deficient criminal justice system.



In late August, the Babil Criminal Court announced it had sentenced 11 members of the Islamic State to death for their involvement in exploding a strategic bridge in the Iraqi province. All of them had confessed their membership to the terrorist organization, the court said.



