Home › kurdistan 24 › In meeting with HDP, Masrour Barzani says will support any initiative to stabilize peace, security

In meeting with HDP, Masrour Barzani says will support any initiative to stabilize peace, security

2019/09/08 | 22:45



“The achievements of the Kurdistan Region must be protected,” the HDP co-chair added, according to the statement.



For his part, Prime Minister Barzani asserted that war and destruction do not serve any purpose nor are they in the interest of anyone. The Kurdish leader pledged to support “efforts aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.”



“A strong democratic process and peaceful talks are the best way to resolve any matter,” Prime Minister Barzani noted.



Read More: HDP delegation arrives in Kurdistan Region to meet with senior Kurdish leaders



Earlier on Sunday, the HDP delegation met with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, and are expected to sit with several other political entities in the coming days to discuss the latest developments in the region.



HDP members arrived in Erbil on Saturday and met with Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- In the meeting, Temelli congratulated Barzani for his new role and responsibilities as the Kurdistan Region prime minister, “and hoped the KRG [would] play its part in securing peace in the region,” a statement on the KRG website read.“The achievements of the Kurdistan Region must be protected,” the HDP co-chair added, according to the statement.For his part, Prime Minister Barzani asserted that war and destruction do not serve any purpose nor are they in the interest of anyone. The Kurdish leader pledged to support “efforts aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.”“A strong democratic process and peaceful talks are the best way to resolve any matter,” Prime Minister Barzani noted.Read More: HDP delegation arrives in Kurdistan Region to meet with senior Kurdish leadersEarlier on Sunday, the HDP delegation met with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, and are expected to sit with several other political entities in the coming days to discuss the latest developments in the region.HDP members arrived in Erbil on Saturday and met with Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).