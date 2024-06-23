USD/IQD exchange rates fluctuate in Iraq

2024-06-23 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar declined in Baghdad, while increasing in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,850 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at the capital’s exchange shops stood at 147,750 IQD and the buying rate at 145,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 146,800 IQD and the buying rate reached 146,700 IQD per $100.