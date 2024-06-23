2024-06-23 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in local markets in Baghdad, while they recorded an increase in Erbil, on Sunday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equal to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 478,000 IQD, with a buying price of 474,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 448,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 444,000 IQD.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold per mithqal ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 555,000 IQD, 22-carat gold for 510,000 IQD, 21-carat gold for 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold for 415,000 IQD.