Iraqi companies to attend SelectUSA investment summit

2024-06-23 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Sunday, US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski announced that more than 30 Iraqi companies will participate in the SelectUSA Summit, focusing on investment projects available to foreign firms in the United States.

Romanowski stated on X, "Best wishes to the 33 Iraqi businesses headed to the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington DC next week."

She emphasized that "SelectUSA facilitates investment by connecting Iraqi businesses with US companies and resources to help them grow their businesses."

According to the summit’s official website, SelectUSA is the US government program led by the US Department of Commerce that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment in the United States and raising awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the US economy.

Since its inception, SelectUSA has facilitated more than $200 billion in investment, creating and/or retaining over 200,000 US jobs.