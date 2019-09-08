Arab League Council holds the 152nd session headed by Iraq

2019/09/08 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – Cairo
The 152nd session of the Arab League Council kicked off on Sunday, in Cairo at the level of permanent delegates headed by Iraq.
The meeting comes ahead of the Arab foreign ministers' meeting to be headed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Al Hakim on Tuesday.
Iraqi ambassador to Cairo Ahmed al-Dulaimi called in his proceeding to bring back Syria to the Arab League.
A set of issues will be discussed during the meeting, such as the Palestinian cause, the Israeli violations in Al Quds and Palestine's financial burdens and support for its budget.
The agenda will address the latest developments in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Libya as well.
Al-Dulaimi noted the necessity to face such challenges in order to end the dangers of the recent crisis in the region as well as avoiding the policy of escalation and foreign interference.
