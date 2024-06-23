Violence against men in Kurdistan is on rise in 2024, rights group says

2024-06-23 14:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish men's rights group on Sunday raised concern over a reported surge in violence against "men" in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq during the first half of 2024.

The Kurdistan Men's Union said it documented 281 complaints of violence against men, 28 suicides of men, and seven murders of men linked to domestic disputes between January 1 and June 1, 2024.

"These figures suggest a possible rise in violence against men in the Kurdistan Region," Burhan Ali, head of the union, told Shafaq News agency. "We are urging the authorities to investigate these reports and implement effective measures to protect men from violence."

The union also raised concerns about reported cases of eviction of men, particularly elderly men, from their homes in the region.

"Every year, we hear cases of men, especially elderly ones, being forced out of their homes due to family disputes," Ali said.