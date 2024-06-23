Barzani welcomes new British Consul General to Erbil

2024-06-23 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday welcomed Andrew Bizley, the new British Consul General in Erbil, in a meeting attended by Deputy head of British mission to Iraq, Rosy Cave.

In a statement released by his headquarters, Barzani welcomed the visiting British delegation, wished the new consul success in his new mission in Erbil, and expressed hope for the continuation of improving bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

For his part, the diplomat thanked President Barzani for the warm welcome, praised the strong relations between the people and government of the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, and reaffirmed his country's commitment to continuing and strengthening these relations.

The meeting touched the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as the threats posed by terrorism, where the two sides exchanged views on possible ways of cooperation to face these common challenges, according to the statement.