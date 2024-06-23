Erbil unearths evidence of 4,500-year-old urban life

2024-06-23 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Archaeological excavations in Erbil have uncovered evidence of a transition from village life to urbanism 4,500 years ago, the governorate's antiquities directorate said on Sunday.

The findings, presented at a press conference, shed light on the early development of civilization in the land known now as the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"14 international teams are currently conducting excavations across Erbil," said Erbil Antiquities Director Nader Babakr. "These excavations aim to identify economic, social, and cultural aspects of life in ancient times."

One team, working at the Matrab site in Erbil since 2022, presented artifacts unearthed this year.