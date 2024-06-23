CBI sells +$273 million in forex on Sunday

2024-06-23 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned over $273 million on Sunday, with remittances outweighing cash sales by a huge margin.

According to a CBI report, the Bank sold $273,244,330 during today's auction. It covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards, as well as for foreign transfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar for cash transactions.

The report detailed that most of the sales ($250,274,330) went to feed foreign balances in the form of transfers and credit transactions. The remaining $22,970,000 were allocated for cash deals.

Cash deals were made by three banks made cash deals, while requests relevant to external balances were met by 15 banks. A total of 40 exchange and brokerage companies took part in the auction.