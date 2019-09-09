Home › Iraq News › Firsat Sofi set to become new Erbil governor, Iraqi Kurdistan

Firsat Sofi set to become new Erbil governor, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/09/09 | 15:15



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A new governor is set to take over in Erbil, the provincial council announced Monday.



Former Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Firsat Sofi will be inaugurated on Wednesday.



Current governor Nawzad Hadi will resign and transition into a new position in the office of the President of the Kurdistan region.



This spring, the Kurdistan Parliament amended the provincial council election law so that a candidate can be appointed as governor, even if they are not an elected member of the provincial council.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Firsat Sofi, new Erbil governor, from KDP party, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: RudawHEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A new governor is set to take over in Erbil, the provincial council announced Monday.Former Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Firsat Sofi will be inaugurated on Wednesday.Current governor Nawzad Hadi will resign and transition into a new position in the office of the President of the Kurdistan region.This spring, the Kurdistan Parliament amended the provincial council election law so that a candidate can be appointed as governor, even if they are not an elected member of the provincial council.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.comComments CommentsLoading...