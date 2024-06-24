AMAR Yazidi Women's Peace Choir Tours UK

2024-06-24 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

The AMAR 'Ashty' Yazidi Women's Peace Choir, a symbol of resilience and cultural preservation, is set to embark on a groundbreaking tour of the United Kingdom. The tour will feature live performances and recording sessions, showcasing the rich heritage of the Yazidi community. Comprising eight talented singers from the Khanke refugee camp near Dohuk in […]

