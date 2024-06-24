Gold prices remain stable in Iraq

2024-06-24 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained unchanged in local markets in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

In Baghdad's wholesale al-Nahar Street market, the selling price of a mithqal (5 grams) of 21-carat gold, including varieties from the Gulf, Turkiye, and Europe, held firm at 478,000 Iraqi dinars (IQD), while the buying price was at 474,000 IQD.

The prices for Iraqi 21-carat gold followed a similar pattern, with the selling price at 448,000 IQD and the buying price at 444,000 IQD.

Retail jewelry stores in Baghdad showed some minor fluctuations. The selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while Iraqi 21-carat gold prices varied from 450,000 to 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 555,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 485,000 IQD, 18-carat gold was sold for 415,000 IQD.