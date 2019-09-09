Home › INA › The Ministry of Labor announces the inclusion of 140 social security workers in Nineveh and Basra provinces

The Ministry of Labor announces the inclusion of 140 social security workers in Nineveh and Basra provinces

2019/09/09



Baghdad - INA







The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced the inclusion of 140 workers in the social security law in the provinces of Nineveh and Basra. A statement by the ministry received that the retirement and social security of workers in Basra included 102 workers and 55 draft law on retirement and social security for workers No. (39) for the year 1971 during the month of July.







He added that the security department in the province of Basra also completed the end of service remuneration transactions for (192) workers who have reached the legal age, in addition to the executive committees in the province (16) field visit to the city projects and asked them to perform their financial obligations towards the department.



















