Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council to hold special session in Kurdistan to address persisting issues

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council decided, on Monday, to hold a special session in the Kurdistan Region to resolve all outstanding economic issues.

The session will involve all economic entities from the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The decision was made during the 18th session of the Economic Ministerial Council, chaired by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, and the Ministers of Finance, Trade, Agriculture, Industry, and Labor and Social Affairs, along with the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the Prime Minister’s economic and legal advisors, the Chairman of the Securities Commission, and the Deputy Minister of Oil.

The council reviewed the items on its agenda, made necessary decisions, and approved the Ministry of Transport's request to commission a railway project between Basra and the Shalamcheh border crossing, subject to financial authorities' approval.

The council also endorsed the National Lending Strategy following a briefing by CBI’s Governor on the strategy and previous lending initiatives. Additionally, a special session will be held to discuss ideas and proposals aimed at increasing non-oil state revenues.