World Bank Cuts Iraq Growth Forecast

2024-06-25 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Real GDP is expected to fall by 0.3 percent this year, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report. This represents a significant reduction on the previous forecast of 4.2 percent growth, issued in January. The report says, "oil production cuts have partly contributed to weakened activity in Iraq", adding, " projected […]

