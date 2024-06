Al-Amiri and Al-Mohammadawi Emphasize the Significance of Eid Al-Ghadir for Unity and Justice

Al-Amiri and Al-Mohammadawi Emphasize the Significance of Eid Al-Ghadir for Unity and Justice

2024-06-25 14:00:04 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Amiri and Al-Mohammadawi Emphasize the Significance of Eid Al-Ghadir for Unity and Justice