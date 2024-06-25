PM Barzani unveils new grain silo, signals federal cooperation on agriculture

2024-06-25 16:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani inaugurated a new grain silo in the Qushtapa district of Erbil Governorate during a special ceremony.

Barzani highlighted the strategic significance of these silos, "which form part of a governmental initiative to bolster the agricultural sector, support farmers, ensure food security, and promote the region's agricultural produce."

He underscored the presence of warehouses across various cities and areas for the reception and storage of wheat and grains, emphasizing their role in maintaining product quality and safeguarding farmers' interests.

"The agricultural sector is vital to our economy," Barzani stated, reaffirming his commitment to its support. He outlined the silos' role within a broader strategy aimed at "securing food supplies through adequate storage facilities, thus protecting farmers' efforts and rights."

Barzani also noted an increase in grain production in the Kurdistan Region this year, indicating ongoing discussions with the federal government to facilitate increased wheat purchases from local farmers.

While acknowledging progress, he mentioned that production levels have yet to meet desired targets. He emphasized the Kurdish government's comprehensive efforts to assist farmers, including collaborative initiatives with the private sector to advance and modernize Kurdistan's food industry.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry within the Kurdish government completed the Qushtapa silo project at a total cost of 21,276,835,000 dinars. The silo boasts a storage capacity of up to 40 thousand tons, accommodating wheat and various grains.