Japan and Nineveh launch Japanese village project

Shafaq News/ As part of the emergency support project for returning displaced persons in Nineveh Governorate, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil and the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, laid the foundation stone for the establishment of the Japanese village on the right side of Mosul.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency, "We are honored to receive the Japanese Ambassador in Nineveh today. This meeting reflects the importance of cooperation between Nineveh and Japan in the reconstruction efforts in Mosul. Japanese support plays a vital role in strengthening infrastructure and improving services. We look forward to future partnerships that contribute to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for our governorate."

"Today, the foundation stone for the Japanese village was laid in the Rajm Hadid area in the right part of Mosul, accompanied by the Japanese ambassador, with (420) residential units and (16) towers, on an area of 94 thousand square meters," Al-Dakhil added.

In this context, he pointed out that the project is "in partnership between the Japanese government, which is funding the project, and the local government in Nineveh, which will provide infrastructure and services," noting that "the project also includes schools, playgrounds, and parks, as well as residential units."