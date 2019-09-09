Home › kurdistan 24 › Head of UN Assistance Mission in Iraq meets with senior Kurdish officials

Head of UN Assistance Mission in Iraq meets with senior Kurdish officials

2019/09/09 | 20:00



In two separate meetings on Monday, Hennis-Plasschaert met with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.



In her meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, the two discussed “developments in Iraq and the region,” a statement on the KRG website read.



For his part, the Kurdistan Region prime minister highlighted the relations between the KRG and the Iraqi government. “Our talks with Baghdad continue, and our main goal is to reach an agreement that guarantees our constitutional rights,” PM Barzani was quoted as saying in the statement.



