KRG, Global Coalition discuss strategic reorganization

2024-06-26 00:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held an extensive meeting on Tuesday with the commander of the Global Coalition forces in the Region to conduct the monthly evaluation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Both parties agreed on the necessity to expedite the reorganization of various Peshmerga units according to the strategic plan in place.

The meeting, as stated in a press release by the ministry, included Deputy Minister Abdulkhaleq Babiri, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Issa Uzeir, Secretary General Major General Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq, ministry advisors, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Logistics.

They met with Colonel Mackenzie, the Coalition commander in Kurdistan, Colonel Michael Kajiro, head of the Security Cooperation Office at the US Consulate in Erbil, and several general directors from the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Discussions focused on the monthly evaluation of the MoU implementation and emphasized the need to accelerate the reorganization of Peshmerga units according to the strategic plan aimed at unifying the forces.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Peshmerga reiterated their commitment to executing the ministry's current strategic programs and plans, emphasizing that the reform project is a national initiative designed to build a unified force grounded in national and ethnic beliefs.

The statement highlighted that the Coalition's advisory team expressed satisfaction with the KRG's and the Ministry of Peshmerga's efforts, indicating that serious consideration is given to the ministry's initiatives. They affirmed that cooperation with the Peshmerga could hasten the process of reform and organization of the forces.