2024-06-26 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The UK's Department for Business and Trade has said that total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Iraq was £1.1 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2023, an increase of 15.4% or £141 million in current prices from the four quarters to […]

