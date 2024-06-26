Power outage hits Al-Sulaymaniyah as Dana gas supply stops

2024-06-26 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Al-Sulaymaniyah's electricity provider announced a general power outage due to Dana Gas's halt in gas supplies.

The electricity control manager in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Engineer Ghaleb Maaruf, stated that supply interruptions occurred at 9:00 AM today for unknown reasons attributed to a gas pressure drop. This led to a decrease in electricity production and hindered the electricity distribution program.

Maaruf noted that most feeders, including examination halls, were suspended until the issue is resolved and electricity production returns to normal.