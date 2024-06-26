KRG expresses readiness to cooperate for holding elections on October 20

2024-06-26 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the Kurdistan Region (KRG) welcomed, on Wednesday, resident Nechirvan Barzani's decree setting a new date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections in its sixth session.

KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said in a statement that the Kurdish government welcomes this step. "As we represent the Kurdistan Region Government, we are ready to cooperate to support the holding and success of the elections."

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

This is the fifth consecutive decree after the political parties in the Region failed to proceed with holding legislative elections throughout the previous period.

According to the decree, citing provisions from Article 10, paragraph two, of Law No. 1 of 2005, as amended, of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq:

- October 20, 2024, has been designated for the general elections of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Parliament for its sixth session.

- Relevant authorities are directed to collaborate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to ensure the decree's implementation.

- The decree is effective immediately upon issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Notably, the Kurdistan Region elections were initially scheduled two years ago but have faced several delays since then. The polls were most recently set for June 10, but the Iraqi electoral body announced its inability to supervise the process on that date, proposing September 5 as an alternative. However, a new date for the elections has not been announced.