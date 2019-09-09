عربي | كوردى


Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Kurdistan Region next month: source

2019/09/09 | 22:50
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Kurdistan Region next month to meet with senior Kurdish officials, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Kurdistan 24 over the phone.

The trip will be Lavrov’s first official visit to the Kurdistan Region where he is expected to sit with top Kurdish officials.

Updates to follow…





All Text here: kurdistan 24 ✓


