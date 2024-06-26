Kurdistan's President offers condolences to Nujaifi Family

2024-06-26 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his

condolences to former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, former Nineveh

Governor Atheel al-Nujaifi, and their family following the death of their

father, Abdulaziz al-Nujaifi.

In a

condolence message, Barzani expressed his sympathy, stating, "I share

their sorrow in their time of grief, praying that the Almighty God covers the

departed with His mercy and grants the family patience and solace."