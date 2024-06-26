Kurdistan's President offers condolences to Nujaifi Family
2024-06-26 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/
On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his
condolences to former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, former Nineveh
Governor Atheel al-Nujaifi, and their family following the death of their
father, Abdulaziz al-Nujaifi.
In a
condolence message, Barzani expressed his sympathy, stating, "I share
their sorrow in their time of grief, praying that the Almighty God covers the
departed with His mercy and grants the family patience and solace."