Minister of Planning announces adoption the IDMS system

2019/09/09 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Minister of Planning, Dr. Nouri Sabah Al-Dulaimi announced on Monday the adoption of the Ministry of Development Management System in Iraq IDMS in order to follow up inclusion and implementation of investment projects.
Al-Dulaimi stressed during the joint workshop held by the Ministry of Planning with USAID on the project of improving performance and good governance (Takamul), the importance of the system as it represents the nucleus of the trend towards modern systems reduce time and facilitate the coordination of work between the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors.
Minister of Planning, Dr. Nouri Sabah Al-Dulaimi announced on Monday the adoption of the Ministry of Development Management System in Iraq IDMS in order to follow up inclusion and implementation of investment projects.
Al-Dulaimi stressed during the joint workshop held by the Ministry of Planning with USAID on the project of improving performance and good governance (Takamul), the importance of the system as it represents the nucleus of the trend towards modern systems reduce time and facilitate the coordination of work between the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors.