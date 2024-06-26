PUK welcomes new date for Kurdistan Parliament elections

2024-06-26 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) welcomed the announcement of a new date for the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, PUK's spokesperson Saadi Ahmed Pira stated, "The PUK was never in favor of postponing the elections, and now that October 20 has been set as the new date, we welcome this and are prepared for the process."

He added, "We reject any misleading scenarios aimed at preventing the elections and see no obstacles to holding the process, which we believe is long overdue. Now, it is possible to garner the will of those in favor of the elections."

Pira noted that "dividing the Kurdistan Region into four electoral districts was at the request of the PUK," emphasizing that the Party was not in favor of canceling seats reserved for minorities. Therefore, following the Federal Court's decision, the PUK sought to restore several seats for minorities."

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Dilshad Shahab, announced that President Nechirvan Barzani had decided to set October 20 as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The new decree was welcomed by the Kurdish government, the Independent High Electoral Commission, and PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.